Bollywood News

Raveena Tandon is 'off to space'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has shared a picture while getting outlandish hair makeover, and joked that she is gearing up for space.

Raveena posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen getting her hair coloured, with aluminium foil strips being put on her head.

“I’m off to space ! Is it an alien! Noooo it’s Makeover Time,” she wrote as the caption.

Raveena will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 2. Actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the villain Adheera in the film.

KGF: Chapter 1, which was released in 2018, won two National Awards in 2019 for Best Action and Best Special Effects.

KGF 2, starring Yash, is directed by Prshanth Neel and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

–IANS

dc/vnc

