Raveena Tandon seems impressed on B’wood drug probe

By Glamsham Editorial
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon in an insta post
As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intensifies its probe into the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, actress Raveena Tandon seems impressed with the move.

On Tuesday, Raveena took to Twitter and demanded punishment for the guilty.

“High time for clean up to happen.Very welcome! Will help our young/future generations. Start from here, surely, proceed to all sectors. Uproot it from its core. Punish the Guilty, users, the dealers/suppliers. The profiting Big Guys on the take, who give it a blind eye and ruin people,” she wrote on Twitter.

Several social media users appreciated Raveena Tandon’s opinion.

“So good to see you come out and say it’s time for clean up,” a user commented.

Another one wrote: “Kudos mam. Yes investigation is needed for our youth.”

Raveena’s tweet comes after NCB summoned Karishma Prakash, manager of actress Deepika Padukone, and Dhruv Chitgopekar, CEO of the Kwan talent management agency, for questioning.

NCB has so far arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and others in the case so far. –IANS/sim/vnc

