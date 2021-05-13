Raveena Tandon pens heartfelt note on mother’s birthday

Adv.

Actress Raveena Tandon penned a note on the occasion of her mother Veena’s birthday on Thursday, and shared it with fans on social media.

Raveena posted a string of throwback pictures of her mother on Instagram, besides a few where she poses alongside her mother.

“You’ve given me your best, but I still will never surpass the beauty That you are (heart and love emoji), inward and out.. you made me and gave me all, I love you mom! Happy birthday! #veenatandon #13thMay2021,” Raveena wrote alongside the images.

Raveena currently awaits the release of her upcoming film “KGF 2”. She will be seen playing Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the film. The film stars Kannada star Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Raveena will also make her OTT debut soon in the series “Aranyak”.