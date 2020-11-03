Advtg.
Bollywood News

Raveena Tandon prepares for pre-Karwa Chauth party

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Raveena Tandon has started preparing for her Karwa Chauth celebrations this year. The actress hosts a pre-Karwa Chauth party, and she took to Instagram to share her look for the do.

Raveena posted a couple of selfies on Tuesday evening, with the caption: “#prekarwachauthparty ki tayyaariyaan (Preparations for pre Karwa Chauth party)!”

In the photos Raveena strikes an ethnic pose in a green suit with floral print. Her hair tied with a centre parting, Raveena completes her festive look with matching danglers and a red bindi.

Advtg.

The actress, who is currently in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh, recently posted beautiful pictures from the hill town on social media.

“From my camera ! The moon in its full glory! Since childhood the rabbit in the moon has fascinated me, I often wondered what caused the shape to appear, then the closer you get and the mystery unravels, but the #moonmagic remains…#sharadpurnima .. #beautifulwinternights #dalhousiediaries,” Raveena had captioned a recent post of an image of the moon from Dalhousie on the occasion of Sharad Purnima.

Raveena will next be seen featuring in the upcoming film “KGF Chapter 2”. The film is a follow-up to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster, “KGF: Chapter 1”, starring Yash.

Advtg.

–IANS

abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleKaranvir, Teejay celebrate 14th marriage anniversary
Next articleVicky Kaushal's short and sweet message for mom on her birthday

Related Articles

News

Baba ka Dhaba video: People question Gaurav Wasan's 'edited' bank statement

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) YouTube blogger Gaurav Wasan, who had posted the Baba ka Dhaba video of an elderly couple running a dhaba...
Read more
News

Raveena Tandon turns 46, shares her look in KGF 2 on birthday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Raveena Tandon turned 46 on Monday, and the actress presented her first look in the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2 as a birthday gift to fans.
Read more
News

Kolkata Ma Durga idol as migrant worker impresses B'wood stars, fans

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY AHANA BHATTACHARYAKolkata, Oct 19 (IANS) Every year, Durga Puja committees in the city compete with each other in an attempt to surprise patrons...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Raveena Tandon prepares for pre-Karwa Chauth party 1

Mandira Bedi strikes a pose with her 'Lockstar'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Actress Mandira Bedi on Tuesday shared a happy moment with her daughter on Instagram, and called her a lockstar."Mera...
Raveena Tandon prepares for pre-Karwa Chauth party 2

Shilpa Shetty: Don’t allow your age to determine what you can...

Raveena Tandon prepares for pre-Karwa Chauth party 3

Sonam Kapoor: My style statement is my self-expression

Raveena Tandon prepares for pre-Karwa Chauth party 4

How Anthony Hopkins, wife Stella stayed busy during Covid lockdown

Raveena Tandon prepares for pre-Karwa Chauth party 5

Namrata Shirodkar's picture perfect post says marriages are made in heaven

Raveena Tandon prepares for pre-Karwa Chauth party 6

Vicky Kaushal's short and sweet message for mom on her birthday

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks