Raveena Tandon shares birthday wish for filmmaker Onir

Actress Raveena Tandon shared birthday wishes for filmmaker Onir on Saturday, in a post she uploaded on Instagram Stories.

“It’s been a long journey together my friend, and many many more years to come. Happy birthday @iamonir. Stay safe, stay blessed. Love you,” Raveena write along with a picture featuring her with Onir.

Onir had directed Raveena in the 2017 film “Shab”. The actress essayed a rich businessman’s wife, who has an extra marital affair with her bodyguard.

Raveena will soon make her digital debut with the series “Aranyak”, which casts her in the role of a cop. While she hasn’t given out details of her role, the series is touted as a gritty drama about two cops solving a crime.

The actress will also be seen in the multi-lingual film “KGF: Chapter 2”, which brings back Kannada star Yash as Rocky on the big screen. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as antagonist.