Raveena Tandon’s final checks before jetting off

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Raveena Tandon has shared a picture doing her final checks before jetting off. The picture is among a string of images she has posted on Instagram that capture her various moods from fixing earrings to taking mirror selfies.

“Final checks, up up and away…” Raveena captioned on Instagram.

Raveena then joined the “Kya karu” viral meme and made a video on it. She posted the video on Instagram, where the actress and her team are seen grooving on the viral song “Kya karu”, made by social media user Yashraj Mukhate, who gained fandom after he created a musical rap out of the dialogue “Rasode mein kaun tha” from the popular television show “Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa”.

“Ok, utterly corny, but there are some that I can’t resist, just can’t kya karu ? kya karu? thank you @reemapandit and @anita_matkar for your super supportive performances,” Raveena expressed about her video.  –ians/dc/vnc

