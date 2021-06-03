Raveena Tandon: You’re the best thing that happened to me

Adv.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took to Instagram on Thursday to post a birthday wish for her daughter Chhaya. She said her daughter is the best thing to have happened to her.

Raveena shared throwback photographs of Chhaya’s childhood till her wedding, as well as recent photos, and wrote: “Happy happy birthday my baby, my best friend, my sounding board, my super achiever ,my budhape ka sahara, My kind , caring loving baby girl, @chaya.m.m , you are the best thing that happened to me … have a great day and even greater years ahead. I love you! Blessings from all your 3 moms, Veena aunty, Dolla bhabi, and me. you are special and you know that.”

The actress spent the last weekend trying to clean up plastic left behind by workers in her village home farm. She shared a video on Instagram where she ca be seen digging up plastic from under the soil.