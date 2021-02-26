ADVERTISEMENT
Ravi Dubey: Creative space is facing the social media bubble

By Glamsham Bureau
By Arundhuti Banerjee

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) While almost every other TV actor has lately been lamenting how social media following is dangerously becoming the sole paramater for getting work on the small screen, Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma hope the bubble will bust soon.

“I think this numbers game on social media is crap. I keep seeing that on audition alert groups, messages get circulated that casting directors are looking for actors with a certain numbers of followers on Instagram and Twitter. But we are not social media influencer, we are actors. Right now the creative space is facing the social media bubble,” Ravi told IANS.

Nia added: “I think social media does not help in the life of an actor in terms of fetching work, as oppose to what people think. Social media has only enabled us to show our real side beyond what our audience watch us on screen. It is just an opportunity to interact with fans. If someone thinks that an actor can be cast based on how hot they look and the image they have posted, it is a disillusion. An actor should remain an actor based on the work experience they have, and the skill set they have.”

The two actors appear on Jamai 2.0 Season 2, which also features Vin Rana, Sudhanshu Pandey and Priya Banerjee along with Achint Kaur. The show streams on ZEE5.

