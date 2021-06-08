Watch trailer of Manoj Bajpai starrer ‘Ray’

Adv.

Four stories, three directors, two writers and one legend! Netflix’s ‘RAY’ is an anthology series with gripping stories inspired from the works of Satyajit Ray. The trailer gives us a glimpse into these timeless stories as they come to life. With a plethora of emotions, the tales – Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya and Spotlight, are full of twists, thrills and turns. ‘RAY’ is all set to release on June 25, 2021 – exclusively on Netflix!

Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, these stories feature intricate and complex characters enacted by Manoj Bajpai, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others.

Talking about his film in ‘Ray’ – ‘Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa’, Director Abhishek Chaubey said, “I’m drawn to stories that twist with whimsy and humour. Hardly anyone crafts those better than Satyajit Ray and a chance to tell this story is a great opportunity for me. With Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao playing off each other on screen, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, I hope is as much of a joy to watch as it was to make. Super stoked about the show and can’t wait for people to watch it!”

Reflecting on his works in ‘Ray’ – ‘Forget me Not’ and ‘Bahrupiya’, Director Srijit Mukherjee expressed, “Satyajit Ray has been a big inspiration in my life. After faithfully bringing two stories of Ray to life in Feluda Pherot, it is an honour and very fulfilling to reinterpret two more stories of Ray in a decidedly darker space. I also got the opportunity to work with a brilliant cast including actors like Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal and Sweta Basu Prasad across the two stories. I’m excited to see how the viewers will react to these imperfect and somewhat broken characters.”

Looking back on the experience of working on ‘Spotlight’, his story in ‘Ray’, Vasan Bala says, “Spotlight is inspired by the prolific and illuminating works of Ray. An opportunity that led me to collaborate with wonderful talent. It’s a pulpy, quirky, music filled tale of some very interesting characters. Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Chandan Roy Sanyal are in crackling form. Can’t wait for the audience to watch and react to it.”

A revolutionary film maker, an auteur, and the creator of the Feluda series, Satyajit Ray is also remembered for writing some of the best short stories India has ever seen. Vastly varying in genre and style, these stories are full of thrills, twists and turns, and a strong emotional core keeping you completely hooked till the end.

‘Ray’ is set to premiere on June 25, exclusively on Netflix!

‘Ray’ is produced by Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point, Ajit Andhare (Viacom18 Studios), Rahul Joshi (Viacom18) with Sayantan Mukherjee as the creator / showrunner. The directors for ‘Ray’ include Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala, Abhishek Chaubey, writer Niren Bhatt, Siraj Ahmed.

The cast comprises of Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Shweta Basu Prasad, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Bidita Bag, Kharaj Mukherjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shruthy Menon, Anindita Bose, Neeraj Purohit, Lovleen Misra, Raghubir Yadav, Manoj Pahwa.