Raza Murad talks about his web debut in 'Swaad'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Veteran actor Raza Murad is now all set to appear in a web show. The 70-year-old actor has been recently shooting for his web series named ‘Swaad’ which is a series of emotional short stories and will be releasing soon on an OTT platform.

He will be playing a grandfather who loves his granddaughter unconditionally.

- Advertisement -

While sharing his experience for shooting the web series ‘Swaad’, he said that: “It’s been a long time since I played something emotional on screen and that is why I was very fond of playing this particular role. I am playing the character of an old man who has always loved his granddaughter more than anyone in his life.”

The story that revolves around a grandfather and his granddaughter is all about how the old man feels when his loving grandchild was set apart for her work. The character that Raza Murad is playing is a bit different from what he played in his earlier films. His co-actor Aneri Vajani has played the role of his granddaughter.

- Advertisement -

‘Swaad’ is a compilation of short stories that revolve around different aspects of life. Four different stories are explaining four different bonds. Each story has its own kind of narrative. It was produced under Treasure Tales Media and Chilsag Movies in Mumbai.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

ila/kr