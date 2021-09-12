HomeBollywoodNews

R&B singer Ann Marie's new album 'Hate Love' out in stores

By Glamsham Bureau
New York, Sep 12 (IANS) R&B singer Ann Marie returns with her new album ‘Hate Love’.

Marie made the announcement on her social media. “You’re my favourite love song,’ she wrote on Instagram.

Her new album consists of 13 works, including the previously-released title track.

Joann Marie Slater is professionally known as Ann Marie, an American singer-songwriter, from Chicago, Illinois.

Her debut EP ‘Pretty Psycho’ was released in 2019.

She is best known for her single ‘Secret’, which has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube and peaked at number 22 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart.

–IANS

eka/kr

