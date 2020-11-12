Advtg.
Rebecca Hall: Acting a very strange thing to do

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Iron Man 3 actress Rebecca Hall finds acting a strange thing to do, and is drawn to things that feel very different to her.

“Acting is a very strange thing to do. It is all about being a (different) person. So I don’t see where the exploration of my job and the exploration of me begins. I think it is all a part of the process,” Rebecca told IANS.

“I’ve been doing this since a long time now, since I was eight. I’m often drawn to things that feel very different to myself. But then I’m also fascinated by the fact that at the end of the day, we still knew that I chose to do it. I’m the one making all the choices that made the character, so I always end up learning something about myself that I didn’t before (through my roles),” she added.

Rebecca’s inheritance is deeprooted in showbiz. She is daughter of master theatre director late Peter Hall, and her mother is internationally known opera singer Maria Ewing.

She has zig-zagged her way as an actor, from starring in Hollywood blockbusters, doing costume dramas to picking character parts in independent movies. Projects such as Christopher Nolan’s “The Prestige”, Woody Allen’s “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”, Ron Howard’s “Frost/Nixon”, “Red Riding”, superhero blockbuster “Iron Man 3”, Johnny Depp’s “Transcendence”, “The Awakening”, “The Gift” and Steven Spielberg’s “The BFG” shine in her resume.

She was most recently seen as Loretta in “Tales From The Loop”, which streams on Amazon Prime.

–IANS

sug/vnc

