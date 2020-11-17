Advtg.
Bollywood News

Rebel Wilson used to eat '3,000 calories' before weight loss journey

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Rebel Wilson reveals she used to have 3,000 calories on most days before she started her weight loss journey.

“Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” Wilson told people.com.

She added: “So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.”

Advtg.

The actress says does not believe that “every week is a healthy week”, adding: “Some weeks are just write offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that”.

“I’m just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance. I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ We’ll be like, ‘Should we get In-N-Out burger?’ And I’m like, ‘Nothing is forbidden’. I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I’ll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine,” she said.

The pandemic has also helped her with her weight loss.

Advtg.

“I really took it as time to get really well-rested and de-stress. Because most of my stress is work-related,” she said.

It gave Wilson a chance to work with her mindset about food “bad habits to healthier ones”.

“I definitely think with the slow down, it did help,” she says. “I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn’t loving myself enough either. And it does come down to that self worth and self love.”

Advtg.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSushant's sister thanks his fans for 'keeping Bhai in their prayers and hearts'
Next articleAparshakti Khurana happy to work on birthday
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Rebel Wilson used to eat '3,000 calories' before weight loss journey 1

Shehnaaz Gill talks of perfection in new post on social media

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Punjabi singer-actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill opens up about perfection in her latest post on social media.In...
Rebel Wilson used to eat '3,000 calories' before weight loss journey 2

Aishwarya shares pics from daughter Aaradhya's birthday

Rebel Wilson used to eat '3,000 calories' before weight loss journey 3

Kareena-Saif's family time in the Dharamshala hills

Rebel Wilson used to eat '3,000 calories' before weight loss journey 2

Sunny Leone glad to spend time with family

Rebel Wilson used to eat '3,000 calories' before weight loss journey 5

Aparshakti Khurana happy to work on birthday

Rebel Wilson used to eat '3,000 calories' before weight loss journey 2

Rebel Wilson used to eat '3,000 calories' before weight loss journey

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks