Bollywood News

Recreated version of 'Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si' out on March 2

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Kishore Kumars immortal song Ek Ladki bheegi bhaagi si, which co-starred Madhubala and featured in the 1958 superhit comedy Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, is set for a recreation, due to be out on March 2.

The SD Burman classic, written by Majrooh Sultanpuri, is being recreated for the voice of Ajay Keswani. The music video will feature the singer with Urvashi Rautela. It is written and directed by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta.

“Madhubala ji is a timeless icon and to have the opportunity to be her in the recreation of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si is surreal,” said Urvashi, about trying to recreate Madhubala’s magic on screen, adding that the recreation is a tribute to Kishore Kumar and Madhubala.

The track begins with the voice of Kishore Kumar. A complete festival party was created for the picturisation, and the video also has an underwater sequence.

Singer Ajay Keswani said: “I have grown up admiring Madhubala ji and Kishore da. To be part of ‘Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si’ is an honour and I think the reimagined version will refresh the memories of listeners in a special way. We have tried our best to make the song a visual and sonic delight.”

The song will be out on YouTube.

–IANS

dc/vnc

