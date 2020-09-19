Home Bollywood News

Reema Kagti: Need anti marital rape laws

By Glamsham Editorial

Filmmaker Reema Kagti believes anti marital rape laws are need of the hour in Pakistan. Kagti tweeted her opinion on her verified Twitter account on Saturday.

Kagti’s tweet came as a reaction to a post by a Karachi-based sociologist on Twitter that said, “I’m convinced that one of the main reasons for rampant sexism in this country is a lack of interaction between the genders; most boys grow up with little or no sense of how to engage with girls. This makes it much easier to treat women as objects rather than humans later in life.”

Reacting to the tweet, Reema Kagti wrote, “Most boys have mothers don’t they? So they do interact with the other gender. Maybe what we need are anti marital rape laws? Perhaps if you grew up seeing your mother has a choice, her consent matters, you might value that for other women too?”

Recently, the filmmaker tweeted protesting the incident of demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office by the BMC and also vilification of Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

“I condemn the demolition of Kangana’s office and I condemn the hounding and harassment of Rhea. Yes I can be against both these things,” she tweeted a week ago. –IANS/abh/vnc

