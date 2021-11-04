Regina and Nivetha's upcoming Korean thriller remake titled 'Saakini Dhaakini'

- Advertisement -

Hyderabad, Nov 3 (IANS) Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas’ upcoming Telugu action film has been titled ‘Saakini Dhaakini’. Helmed by Sudheer Varma, the film is an official remake of Korean action-thriller ‘Midnight Runners’.

The makers of the film announced the title on the occasion of actress Nivetha Thomas’ birthday. It is reported that ‘Saakini Daakini’ has wrapped up shooting as it enters into the post-production phase. The makers are planning to release this investigative thriller before Sankranthi.

‘Saakini Dhaakini’ is an adaptation of the Korean movie ‘Midnight Runners’. The movie is the narrative of two students at a police academy and how they bust a gang of human traffickers. The Korean action-comedy was released in the year 2017, and featured two male actors in the lead. But, the Telugu remake will feature two leading ladies, which are to be portrayed by Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas.

The film is bankrolled by Suresh Productions, while helmed by Sudheer Varma.

–IANS

py/kr