Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Rekha turns 66: Bollywood, fans wish evergreen icon

By Glamsham Editorial
Rekha turns 66: Bollywood, fans wish evergreen icon
Rekha turns 66: Bollywood, fans wish evergreen icon
Advtg.

The iconic Rekha turned 66 on Saturday, and wishes have been pouring in from friends and fans all through the day.

“Happy Birthday wishes go out today to dear Rekha. We have been good friends for many years now and I always wish her happiness and prosperity in life. Have a great day and year dear friend,” actress-politician Hema Malini tweeted, along with a picture collage of the two superstar actresses who were contemporaries in their heydays.

Urmila Matondkar wrote: “Star-struck. Happy Birthday Most Gorgeous #Rekha ji. Thank you for sharing love n warmth both on n off screen. Love you to moon and back.”

Advtg.

“Wish you a very happy birthday Rekha Maa. The love that you shower, the aura around you, and the affection you lavish me…with are all so pure. May you continue to shine brighter and spread positivity like only you can,” Shilpa Shetty wrote on Instagram Story.

Wishes also poured in from fans, who have been sharing pictures of the actress to posting scenes from her movies.

“You are one in a billion; we respect you from the bottom of our heart,” a fan wrote on the microblogging site.

Advtg.

“Happy birthday Rekha ma’am. You look so beautiful,” another user one wished.

Rekha started her acting career as a child artiste in the 1958 Telugu film, “Inti Guttu”, and she made her Bollywood debut in Mohan Segal’s 1970 release, “Sawan Bhadon”, opposite Navin Nischol. Many consider the 1976 release, “Do Anjaane” to be her breakthrough film. She impressed essaying a role with grey shades.

She has acted in over 180 Hindi films and won a National Film Award in 1982 for her role in Muzaffar Ali’s “Umrao Jaan”. In 2010, she was a recipient of Padma Shri for her contribution to the arts. In hero-dominated Bollywood of the seventies, eighties and nineties, Rekha was a rare actress who regularly scored with heroine-centric films such as “Ijaazat”, “Khubsoorat”, “Umrao Jaan”, “Ghar”, “Khoon Bhari Maang”, “Utsav”, “Jhoothi”, “Biwi Ho To Aisi”, “Jeevan Dhaara”, “Sansar”, “Azaad Desh Ke Gulam” and “Phool Bane Angaray” among many others.

Advtg.

In a career spanning nearly 50 years, Rekha has scored numerous memorable roles in Bollywood films across genres that include “Raampur Ka Lakshman”, “Kahani Kismat Ki”, “Namak Haraam”, “Dharmatma”, “Dharam Karam”, “Nagin”, “Khoon Pasina”, “Ganga Ki Saugandh”, “Muqaddar Ka Sikander”, “Mr. Natwarlal”, “Jaani Dushman”, “Kartavya”, “Maang Bharo Sajana”, “Judaai”, “Kalyug”, “Silsila”, “Ek Hi Bhool”, “Ghazab”, “Agar Tum Na Hote”, “Baazi”, “Asha Jyoti”, “Jhutha Sach”, “Insaaf Ki Awaaz”, “Jaal”, “Souten Ki Beti”, “Ladaai”, “Bhrashtachar”, “Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi”, “Dil Hai Tumhaara”, “Bhoot”, and “Koi… Mil Gaya”.

Rekha is considered a Bollywood style icon for her ethnic statements, particularly in signature Kanjeevaram saris.  –ians/sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleCovid warrior actress Shikha Malhotra shares health update after contracting virus
Next articleSushant death not a national issue: Singer and BJP member Anup Jalota

Related Articles

News

Jackky Bhagnani: UK shoot of ‘Bell Bottom’ amid pandemic was tough

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom completed shooting in the UK earlier this month, and the film unit is now headed back to...
Read more
Feature

Happy Birthday: Rekha’s romantic songs from her movies

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Today, on the occasion of her birthday, we have a list of romantic songs from her movies.
Read more
News

Lara Dutta: It’s easy to lose perspective

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Lara Dutta is shooting for a project in the middle of nowhere, and being close to nature helps her ponder about...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Rekha turns 66: Bollywood, fans wish evergreen icon 1

Manoj Bajpayee: Self doubt is something every actor goes through

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Two National Awards, a Padma Shri and an experience of 26 years in the Hindi Film Industry later, acclaimed...
Rekha turns 66: Bollywood, fans wish evergreen icon 2

Big B turns 78: Amitabh Bachchan temple hosts virtual meet for...

Rekha turns 66: Bollywood, fans wish evergreen icon 2

Big B turns 78: The legacy keeps growing

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Super Over against Mumbai Indians freed me up: Kohli

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Ex-Kerala, Railways cricketer Suresh Kumar found hanging in his home

Hina Khan

Hina Khan

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks