Reliance Entertainment, T-Series join hands to produce films

Reliance Entertainment and T-Series join hands to produce films together across varied genres, including big-budget tent-poles as well as mid and small-budget content-rich films in one of the Indian film industry’s biggest collaborations.

This giant collaboration that brings two major production houses together with an investment of approximately Rs 1,000 crore (about USD 135 million) will bring forth films ranging across different genres, production scales, talent and music.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have worked together on the music marketing front for more than 100 films. Now for the first time both studios will collaborate to produce a slew of films, marking the start of a larger long-term relationship for content creation between the two organisations.

The extensive line-up of films is in various stages of development. Bejewelled with three big-budget blockbusters, the lineup also features films headlined by some of the country’s most revered on-screen and off-screen talents. Others in the pipeline are Hindi remakes of Tamil blockbuster drama and action thrillers, a mega historical biopic, an espionage thriller, a courtroom drama, a satirical comedy, a romance drama and a film based on shocking true events.

T-Series is the largest music record label in India and one of the top successful film production companies. Reliance Entertainment is a leading media and entertainment company in the country with more than 300 commercially and critically acclaimed movies in its portfolio.

In recent years Reliance Entertainment has produced several hits under its partnerships with Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali, Neeraj Pandey, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Ribhu Dasgupta and S. Sashikant.

The new slate of film will be produced in the next 24 to 36 months under the aegis of some of these partnerships and with other promising filmmakers such as Pushkar and Gayatri, Vikramjit Singh, Mangesh Hadawale, Srijit Mukherji and Sankalp Reddy. At least four to five films will have a big-screen release worldwide, starting next year (2022).

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, said, “After working on music marketing together, this collaboration has happened at the right time and this will just strengthen our ties. We hope to give our Hindi film audiences new and unconventional films.”

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, added, “I really look forward to our partnership with T-Series. This partnership with Bhushan will surely mark the beginning of a great feat in the Indian film industry as we move on to offer a bouquet of path-breaking and momentous films to our audience.”