Remembrance posts continue pouring in on SSR's 1st death anniversary

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Tributes and remembrance posts poured in all day on Monday from industry colleagues and friends, on the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who backed the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer television shows like “Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil” and “Pavitra Rishta”, shared throwback photographs with the late actor on Instagram and wrote: “Wished on d stars with u… now I wish on a star knowing it’s u #rememberingsushantsinghrajput.”

Priyanka Chopra tweeted along with a folded hands emoji: “Thinking of you. #SushantSinghRajput.”

Television actor Hiten Tejwani, who replaced Sushant in the daily soap “Pavitra Rishta”, tweeted: “Remembering #SushantSinghRajput on his first death anniversary. We miss you Sushant. Hope you are happy and at peace wherever you are brother. #SSRians.”

Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant’s co-star in his posthumously-released last film “Dil Bechara”, shared a photo with the late actor on Instagram Story and wrote: “A forever void. Miss you.”

“Dil Bechara” co-actor Saswata Chatterjee shared: “Remembering every single moment with you Sushant… Memories never fade. #remembering #sushantsinghrajput.”

“Hope you are happy and at peace wherever you are brother #sushantsinghrajput,” shared actor Randeep Hooda.

“Shine on, dearest Sush,” posted his “Chhichhore” co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

“Chhichhore” actor Tushar Pandey tweeted: “Remembering your inquisitiveness, curiosity and desire to seek perfection. It’ll never be forgotten. Will be looking at the moon and stars to see you smiling back.

1 year and still hard to believe. #sushantsinghrajput.”

Sharing a throwback selfie with Sushant, Preity Zinta posted: “Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. Hope you are at peace wherever you are. #RIP #Missyou #throwback.”

Director Madhur Bhandarkar shared a photo with the late actor and wrote: “Remembering Sushant. #WeMissyou #SushantSinghRajput.”

“In the end we are nothing more than love and space dust– David Jones. #SushantSinghRajput,” tweeted Aftab Shivdasani.

Singer Ankit Tiwari posted: “Sushant Singh Rajput. A phenomenal Actor & A Pious Soul. We miss the emotions you used to brought on the screen. The film industry will never be able to fill your void. Hope you are at peace whoever you are. We miss you everyday. #SushantSinghRajput #RIP.”

Earlier in the day, “Kedarnath” director Abhishek Kapoor, “Sonchiriya” co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ranvir Shorey, “Dil Bechara” director and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, singer-actress Sophie Choudry and actress-filmmaker Renuka Shahane had shared posts remembering Sushant.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year.

–IANS

abh/vnc