Remo DSouza post angioplasty: Dancing my way to recovery

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Choreographer-filmmaker Remo DSouza, who was admitted to hospital recently after suffering cardiac problems, on Monday revealed that he is dancing his way to recovery.

DSouza took to Instagram to share a video that shows him dancing as part of his ongoing treatment.

“Dance is the joy of movement and the heart of life. Thank you my amazing team of doctors… you guys are great @lizelleremodsouza @kokilabenhospital #cardiacrehab Dancing my way to full recovery,” he wrote with the video.

In December, DSouza was rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac problems. He underwent angioplasty.

DSouza had a while back reflected upon the lessons he has learned from the experience, and thanked the doctors who attended to him. He also shared a picture from the hospital with the medical staff, besides one with his family.

Remo rose to fame as a choreographer, before making his transition into filmmaking with F.A.L.T.U in 2011. He went on to helm ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013), ABCD 2 (2015) and Race 3 (2018). His last directorial Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, opened in 2020.

–IANS

sug/vnc

