ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Renuka Shahane: Always nurtured the dream of directing Madhuri Dixit

Actress-director Renuka Shahane says Madhuri Dixit is like a dream to work with, and would love to direct the actress someday.

By Glamsham Editorial
Renuka Shahane on the sets of Tribhanga with Kajol
Renuka Shahane on the sets of Tribhanga with Kajol
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress-director Renuka Shahane says Madhuri Dixit is like a dream to work with, and would love to direct the actress someday.

The two have co-starred in the Bollywood hit “Hum Aapke Hain Kaun..!” (1994) and Marathi film “Bucket List” (2018). They have also given a glimpse of their friendship on social media. For instance, Madhuri shared best wishes on Twitter during the launch of Renuka’s recent directorial “Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy”.

Asked if they have another project together, Renuka told IANS: “She (Madhuri) is like a dream to work with. She is one of the best co-stars I have ever worked with, and she is such a nice human being.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I still feel that most of her talent has still not been tapped. I have always nurtured the dream of directing her one day. There are many ideas that are forming in my head. But once the script is done, and I feel that it is worth approaching her, I will definitely approach her and then we will see if that works out,” she added.

Renuka had made her directorial debut way back in 2009, with the Marathi film “Rita”. She returned as a director for the new Hindi film “Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy”, which stars Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi.  –ians/nn/vd

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleChrissy Teigen teases new hair colour
Next articleBuffalo worth Rs 1.5 lakh for 'best' wrestler at women nationals
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Madhuri Dixit recalls 'wonderful memories' as 'Ram Lakhan' turns 32

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene on Wednesday took a trip down memory lane and celebrated the 32nd anniversary of her...
Read more
News

Bollywood showers love on newlyweds Varun and Natasha

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Monday, to shower newly-weds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal with love and best...
Read more
News

Bollywood's hush hush wedding affairs

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Amid whispers that Varun Dhawan will marry his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24 in a secret ceremony,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021