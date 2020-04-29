WP_Header
Revealed : Giorgia Andriani shares her fitness mantra during this quarantine !

Revealed : Giorgia Andriani shares her fitness mantra during this quarantine ! 1
By Glamsham Editorial
Giorgia Andriani
Giorgia Andriani 2
Fitness plays a significant role in the life of Bollywood actresses. To slay in Bollywood, the actresses are maintaining on to a well-toned body.

Their toned curves make them look glamorous in the industry. It’s no surprise that for any given role our favorite Bollywood celebs have to set a strict fitness regime and follow a certain diet.

Giorgia Andriani, who took the world by storm with her ‘size zero’ figure, recently through her social media posts, is today considered to be one of the fittest actress in the industry.

“I’m walking, practising yoga and following various workouts on YouTube, sometimes functional, sometimes weight lifting.

And I am eating as early as possible at night.” Said Giorgia Andriani while talking about her fitness and diet routine.

The actress has maintained a routine and stuck to her nutritious way of life all through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian beauty Giorgia will soon debut in Bollywood with ‘Welcome to Bajrangpur’ starring Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Apart from that, she is set to raise the temperature with an Item Number in much-awaited ‘Sridevi Bungalow’ starring Arbaaz Khan and Priya Prakash Varrier.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B728FSBFpq6/?igshid=1v6rh435roy15
