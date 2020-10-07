Rhea Chakraborty walks out of jail after 28 days

Advtg.

Hours after she was granted bail, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday evening walked out of the Byculla Jail, having spent 28 days in custody since her arrest on September 8.

In full media glare with tight police security, she quickly stepped into a vehicle and was driven off to her home in Santacruz in the western suburbs.

Earlier this morning, Justice S.V. Kotwal of Bombay High Court granted her conditional bail on a surety of Rs 1 Lakh, along with late Sushant Singh Rajput’s staffer Dipesh Sawant and his house manager Samuel Miranda.

However, her brother Showik and drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar were refused bail.

Welcoming the court order, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said “truth and justice have prevailed” and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Kotwal”.

“The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law. The hounding and witch hunt by three central agencies – the CBI, ED and NCB – of Rhea should come to an end. We remain committed to Truth. Satyameva Jayate,” he added.

In the evening, Maneshinde expressed relief saying Rhea will finally get to sleep on her own after a month in the jail.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sangram Singh Nishandar again warned the paparazzi against chasing or obstructing any vehicles in which persons called for investigations travel in view of safety of all the stakeholders. –ians/qn/vd