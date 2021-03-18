ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Anand Pandit: There was no question of not having Rhea in the film

Anand Pandit who is known for being meticulous about his projects is as passionate about the team that works with them

By Glamsham Bureau
A still from the movie 'Chehre' Trailer
A still from the movie 'Chehre' Trailer
ADVERTISEMENT

It takes a strong producer to stand by his team and veteran producer Anand Pandit has proven that once again. Anand Pandit who is known for being meticulous about his projects is as passionate about the team that works with them.

As the trailer of his upcoming release Chehre was launched, all detractors and naysayers were put to shame. Speculation over whether Rhea Chakraborty would feature in the film after her recent controversy was put to rest when she was seen in the trailer.

The trailer of the Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre launched on Thursday, and actress Rhea Chakraborty also makes an appearance in it. This puts rumours of her being ousted from the project to rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress was missing from the first poster and teaser of the film. She is also not part of the promotions of the film.

Producer Anand Pandit who had kept silent and indicated time and again that he would speak at the right time finally broke his silence, “There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don’t believe in getting swayed so easily.” (With a smile).

This will be Rhea’s first release after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea was accused by the family for abetting his suicide and she even spent a few weeks in custody after being charged with possession and supplying of drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chehre has been directed by Rumy Jafry and also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D’Souza and Raghubir Yadav.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRakhi Sawant hits a million on Instagram
Next articleKangana: Youngsters in ripped jeans shouldn't look like homeless beggars
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Celebrities react to Uttarakhand CM's 'ripped jeans' remark

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities have reacted sharply to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's controversial remark on women wearing ripped jeans.Earlier this...
Read more
Dialogues

Chehre Dialogues: Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan’s powerful dialogues

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
The traier of Chehre gives powerful dialogues from the lead actors Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. Check out Chehre Dialogues below:
Read more
News

Abhishek Bachchan posts birthday wish for 'big sis' Shweta

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback picture on the occasion of his sister Shweta Bachchan-Nanda's birthday on Wednesday.In...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cricket South Africa mulls majority independent members

Narwal lead Indian challenge at para shooting World Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Al Ain (UAE), March 18 (IANS) Top para shooters including Sydney 2019 World Championships medallists Manish Narwal and Singhraj will be...

'Argentina, Germany tours helped in preparation for Olympics'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team's recent tours to Argentina and Germany have been crucial in their preparations for the...

SonyLIV’s next titled Project 9191

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
SonyLIV's Project 9191 is about a team who ace in pre-empting crimes and stopping them before occurrence

AITA U-16 Talent Series: Sriram, Disha through to finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Vaibhav Krishna Sriram and Suchir Chetan Sheshadri overcame their respective fancied rivals to set up a title clash in the...

Vishal Dadlani selects photo for his funeral, netizens upset

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani on Thursday drew social media ire after he posted a picture that he feels would be apt for his funeral.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates