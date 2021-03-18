Anand Pandit: There was no question of not having Rhea in the film

ADVERTISEMENT

It takes a strong producer to stand by his team and veteran producer Anand Pandit has proven that once again. Anand Pandit who is known for being meticulous about his projects is as passionate about the team that works with them.

As the trailer of his upcoming release Chehre was launched, all detractors and naysayers were put to shame. Speculation over whether Rhea Chakraborty would feature in the film after her recent controversy was put to rest when she was seen in the trailer.

The trailer of the Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre launched on Thursday, and actress Rhea Chakraborty also makes an appearance in it. This puts rumours of her being ousted from the project to rest.

The actress was missing from the first poster and teaser of the film. She is also not part of the promotions of the film.

Producer Anand Pandit who had kept silent and indicated time and again that he would speak at the right time finally broke his silence, “There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don’t believe in getting swayed so easily.” (With a smile).

This will be Rhea’s first release after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea was accused by the family for abetting his suicide and she even spent a few weeks in custody after being charged with possession and supplying of drugs.

Chehre has been directed by Rumy Jafry and also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D’Souza and Raghubir Yadav.