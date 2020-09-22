Home Bollywood News

Rhea's judicial custody extended till Oct 6

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) A Mumbai Special Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty till October 6.

Shortly afterwards she and her brother Showik’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde moved the Bombay High Court for bail.

“Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have filed a bail application in Bombay High Court. It is coming up for hearing on September 23 before Justice S.V. Kotwal,” said Maneshinde.

Advtg.

The actress was produced before the Special NDPS Court vide video-conferencing this afternoon after her 14-days judicial custody ended on Tuesday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is expected to seek a day’s custody for Showik Chakraborty later in the day.

The Chakraborty siblings, along with several others, were arrested in connection with the drug case investigations as part of the probe into the death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Advtg.

–IANS

qn/in

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous article20Cr tuned in to watch IPL13 opener: Jay Shah
Next articleJohn Abraham wants online ads for live animals banned

Related Articles

News

NCB summons Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Widening its probe into the drug's connection in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the NCB has summoned Karishma Prakash, the...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut takes jibe at Deepika Padukone over alleged drug link

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kangana Ranaut has taken a sarcastic jibe at Deepika Padukone, saying depression is a consequence of drug abuse. Kangana...
Read more
News

#JusticeforSSR being forgotten as B’wood drug angle takes over: Arian Romal

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Denmark-based singer and entrepreneur Arian Romal has created a tribute song dedicated to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The song highlights the...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Rhea's judicial custody extended till Oct 6 1

Irrfan's son Babil slams netizens who trolled him for backing Anurag...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Babil Khan, elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has slammed social media users for trolling him for supporting filmmaker...
Rhea's judicial custody extended till Oct 6 2

John Abraham wants online ads for live animals banned

Rhea's judicial custody extended till Oct 6 2

Rhea's judicial custody extended till Oct 6

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

20Cr tuned in to watch IPL13 opener: Jay Shah

ALTBalaji & ZEE5 Club’s ‘Broken But Beautiful Season 3’ promises to strike a chord with die-hard romantics

ALTBalaji & ZEE5 Club’s ‘Broken But Beautiful Season 3’ promises to...

Tiger Shroff - Unbelievable Song Lyrics

Tiger Shroff – Unbelievable Song Lyrics

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks