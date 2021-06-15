Richa Chadha is grateful to ‘Fukrey’!

Adv.

Some films are special forever, not just for the audience but for the actors starring in them as well. As the first installment of the super hit comedy, ‘Fukrey’ completes 8 years on the 14th of June this year.

Richa Chadha has shared a funny video titled ‘life-lessons from Bholi’. She also shared a story on her Instagram, saying Fukrey will forever be special because that’s where she met her partner Ali Fazal.

They went on to do ‘Fukrey Returns’ together and will next be seen in the third installment of the film franchise with the rest of the cast. Reportedly, their romance bloomed after the second installment had been filmed.

While both Richa and Ali have established artists as well as producers who’ve each carved a niche for themselves, together they are without a doubt a force of strength, love, compassion and for the entire world.

Richa shared a series of stories, talking about the film and having made great friends, the cast of the film. But it was her series of stories on beau Ali Fazal that was adorable. She mentioned how it was Fukrey sets where she met Ali, saying, “And also met a boy from my own planet” calling that time the “Pyaar Dosti” phase. She concluded by being grateful saying, “things happen in strange ways… unknown to us, our lives are shaped by forces we never pay attention to.”