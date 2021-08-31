HomeBollywoodNews

Richa Chadha: It’s very convenient to attend various film festivals online

Due to the pandemic restrictions, film festivals have gone digital. Richa Chadha has been part of many film festivals as a jury member before.

By Glamsham Bureau
Richa Chadha | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Richa Chadha finds it convenient to attend various film festivals online and view great cinema. Due to the pandemic restrictions, film festivals have gone digital. Richa has been part of many esteemed film festivals in the capacity of a jury member before.

Richa said: “Film festivals have come up with alternative formats and being on the jury for festivals amidst a pandemic is the beginning of a new change.

She added: “It is very convenient to attend various film festivals online and view great cinema. This was not the case in the pre-pandemic world that required us to travel.”

Richa is a known personality in the film festival community and has been a member of the Marrakech Film Festival in 2015 along with Hollywood filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.

She has also been a jury member at the Nara International Film Festival held in Japan in 2016, the short film jury for MAMI in 2017 and this year’s Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

