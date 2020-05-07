Richa Chadha: Regrets are pointless

Advertisement

She has been in the industry for over a decade and has impressed in films like “Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!”, the “Gangs Of Wasseypur” franchise, the “Fukrey” franchise, “Masaan” and “Section 375”. Actress Richa Chadha says she has no regrets as she finds them pointless.

“I don’t have any regrets. Regrets are just so pointless. There is nothing you can do… If you made a bad decision or did a bad film at a time it wasn’t because you were trying to self sabotage,” Richa told IANS.

She added: “Like in my case I didn’t know anyone, I didn’t have any advisers or friends in the industry.”

Recently, Richa along with actors like Kalki Koechlin, Amyra Dastur, Pulkit Samrat and Adil Hussain, was seen spreading the message of peace and gender parity during the ongoing lockdown.

In a video put together by Women in Films and Television India, the campaign, supported by these celebrities, spoke about issues borne out of vulnerable mental health caused by the lockdown.

In the lockdown period due to the pandemic, Richa has been indulging in a lot of creative stuff including cooking, developing a new script and dancing.