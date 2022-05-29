Richa Chadha spends a 'memorable day' with soldiers in Ladakh

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha was in Ladakh recently to attend and close the first edition of the Ladakh International Music Festival (LIMF).

She also got the opportunity to spend time with Ladakh scouts at 12000 ft above sea level.

Richa was ecstatic to spend a few days with the Army and called it an experience that she’d remember for her entire life.

She said: “Spent a memorable day with these young soldiers in Ladakh at 12000 ft. above sea level, it was an experience of a lifetime for me. And there’s always something about meeting defence personnel. It stirs you from inside.”

“These youthful soldiers training hard to be at the border, guarding the nation rather than enjoying the luxuries of a peaceful life of a regular job in the city fills my heart with nothing but respect. Coming here was an extremely humbling experience, meeting the real heroes of our country. Look forward to doing this more often!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa will next be seen reprising her role as ‘Bholi Punjaban’ in the third installment of the buddy comedy franchise, ‘Fukrey’, the show ‘The Great Indian Murder’ and ‘Heera Mandi’.

IANS

