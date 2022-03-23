- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Richa Chadha on ‘Fukrey 3’ role: Bholi Punjaban’s character is as iconic as it gets

By Glamsham Bureau
Richa on 'Fukrey 3' role Bholi Punjaban's character is as iconic as it gets
- Advertisement -

Actress Richa Chadha is all set to reprise her role as Bholi Punjaban in the third instalment of ‘Fukrey’ and she says that the character is as iconic as it gets.

On her connection with the franchise, Richa says: “Bholi Punjaban’s character is as iconic as it gets. She is a raw and gutsy gangster who knows how to get things done her way – and I thoroughly enjoy portraying her on the big screen.”

- Advertisement -

“Over the years, the fanbase for this film has grown multifold, especially among kids. But if you ask me, it is more than just a film franchise, for on this journey I began two important relationships… Immensely excited for the next adventure and grateful for the love from the audience.”

Backed by Excel Entertainment and directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the Delhi-set film series follows four friends who come together to make easy money.

- Advertisement -

The franchise became a cult classic after tickling the audiences’ funny bone and taking them on fun-filled roller coaster rides twice. ‘Fukrey 3’ is currently on the floors in Delhi.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleScoring 270-odd v Australia in a losing cause also gives us confidence: SA skipper Luus
Next article'Dasvi' trailer hits the right chord, tickles the funny bone
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kiara Advani

Nora Fatehi

Nikki Tamboli

Nazriya Nazim

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,175FansLike
50,490FollowersFollow
6,865FollowersFollow
59,577FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US