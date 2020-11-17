Richard Schiff hospitalised for Covid-19, shows 'some improvement every day'

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor Richard Schiff, known for shows such as The Good Doctor and The West Wing, has revealed that he has been hospitalised for Covid-19, and assured fans that he is showing improvement every day.

Schiff had first tweeted on November 10 that he and his wife, Sheila Kelley, who has a recurring role on The Good Doctor, had tested positive for the virus on Election Day, November 3.

Quoting his November 10 post, Schiff tweeted on Monday: “Covid update. Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me. I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all.”

Meanwhile, variety.com reported that production of The Good Doctor has continued in Vancouver. The shoot schedule has been adjusted in the absence of Schiff and Kelley.

Kelley also posted about Schiff’s hospitalisation on Instagram on Monday: “The last 72 hours have been tough. LOML @therichardschiff is now in the hospital on oxygen and remdesivir. Thank you all for the prayers and love. We feel them. He’s doing better. Getting stronger.”

Kelley also mentioned that their son, Gus, also has Covid-19. “My son and I are still riding this strange covid coaster of up and then down and all around. I have never experienced anything like this before in my life. One minute I’m feeling pretty good and the next I’m struggling to breathe,” she wrote.

Kelley is not sure where they caught the virus. “Could have been the gym. Could’ve been take out. It’s impossible to know,” she wrote.

Encouraging her fans to stay safe, she wrote: “Keep masking up. Washing hands. Stay away from this virus.”

–IANS

