Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a proud 'bua' to Ranbir-Alia's baby girl

By Glamsham Bureau

As Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday in Mumbai, Ranbir’s sister and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram and shared her joy with the followers.

She uploaded a picture of Ranbir and Alia and wrote on the picture: “Ooooffffff!! Happiest today (heart emoji). Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl #blessings. Bua (aunty) loves her already.” In the picture, Alia can be seen giving a peck on Ranbir’s nose.

Alia was taken to the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai, around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

As members of the Kapoor and Bhatt family lined up in the hospital, Alia then went into labour around 12 noon and was delivered of the baby girl around 12:45.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot at an intimate ceremony at their residence on April 14 this year after being in a relationship for five years. The two reportedly fell in love on the sets of their hit film ‘Brahmastra’.

