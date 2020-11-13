Advtg.
Bollywood News

Riddhima misses papa Rishi Kapoor during Diwali, shares throwback pic

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has uploaded a picture from Diwali celebrations last year to share how much she misses her father, late actor Rishi Kapoor, during the festival this year.

In the image, we see the late Rishi Kapoor posing with wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima. All of them are dressed in ethnic wear.

“Miss you papa #lastyearmemories #diwali2019,” Riddhima captioned the post.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 this year. He had been battling leukaemia for almost two years.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor has resumed shooting. A day ago, she shared that she is a part of the film, “Jug Jug Jeeyo “, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli.

–IANS

sim/vnc

