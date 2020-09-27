Home Bollywood News

Ranbir Kapoor to turn 38 on Monday Riddhima starts b’day countdown

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Sunday started a countdown for the former’s birthday.

Taking to Instagram Story, Riddhima shared a few unseen pictures of Ranbir. In one of the images, we can see late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor holding Ranbir and Riddhima in his hands.

The other image features Ranbir posing along with his aunt Rima Jain.

Advtg.

“Bday eve. #RK,” Riddhima captioned the post.

Ranbir will turn 38 on Monday. Speaking of his work projects, the popular actor will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in “Brahmastra”, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranbir was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Sanju”. –ians/sim/pgh

Advtg.
Previous articleRR win toss, choose to bowl against KXIP
Next articleBhavesh Kumar wants to explore different mediums

Related Articles

News

50 years of YRF: Aditya Chopra unveils this new logo

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has unveiled a new logo of Yash Raj Films that marks the beginning of the 50-year celebrations of the...
Read more
News

Film, TV stars shower love on ‘Daughter’s day’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn and Ayushmann Khurrana, several stars took to social media to shower their daughters with love...
Read more
News

Film parties gone dry!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The film industry was known for its party culture. The alcohol flowed freely catering to choice of all, from beer to vodka...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Ranbir Kapoor to turn 38 on Monday Riddhima starts b'day countdown 1

Bhavesh Kumar wants to explore different mediums

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Bhavesh Kumar, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film 'P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar', says he does not...
Ranbir Kapoor to turn 38 on Monday Riddhima starts b'day countdown 2

Ranbir Kapoor to turn 38 on Monday Riddhima starts b’day countdown

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

RR win toss, choose to bowl against KXIP

Ranbir Kapoor to turn 38 on Monday Riddhima starts b'day countdown 2

Ayushmann on screening of 'Bala' at Indo-German Film Week

Ranbir Kapoor to turn 38 on Monday Riddhima starts b'day countdown 2

When Rhea Kapoor cried after seeing her pet’s ill-health

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Clash of titans as Rohit's MI meet Kohli's RCB (IPL Match...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks