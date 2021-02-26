ADVERTISEMENT
Ridhi Dogra: Was eagerly waiting to showcase I can carry big project on my shoulders

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Ridhi Dogra was waiting for a big project to come her way, and she says her wish has come true with the upcoming web show, The Married Woman, which casts her in the title role.

“The biggest reason I said yes to the project was because I was eagerly waiting for an opportunity to showcase that I can carry a big project on my shoulders,” Ridhi told IANS.

“When I heard it is called ‘The Married Woman’ and I would be playing the married woman I did not look left or right. I didn’t think twice. I have been waiting as an actor to just be able to show what I can do,” she added.

The Married Woman is based on author Manju Kapur’s bestseller novel of the same name, and also features Monica Dogra, Imaad Shah, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar and Suhas Ahuja.

The series has been directed by Sahir Raza and will air on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

