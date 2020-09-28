Home Bollywood News

Rihanna shares a sunbathing snapshot

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Sep 28 (IANS) Singer Rihanna has shared a new sunbathing photo where she is seen protecting her melanin.

She took to Instagram to share the lingerie snapshot. Rihanna teams her swimwear with a navy blue hat and two streaks of suncream on her cheeks.

“Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!” she captioned the image.

Advtg.

This comes a few days ahead of her fashion show titled Savage X Fenty show. The event will take place on October 2 and will feature celebrities like Demi Moore, Bella Hadid besides Rihanna.

Along with showcasing her latest lingerie collection, the event will have musical and dance performances.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleMumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl vs RCB
Next articleGulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge’s ‘Footfairy’ about a killer’s foot fetish
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Rihanna shares a sunbathing snapshot 1

Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish' to be out on Oct 29 as film...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The Bejoy Nambiar-directed multistarrer revenge drama, Taish, will adopt a unique release strategy on October 29. Nambiar will launch his...
Rihanna shares a sunbathing snapshot 2

'Pataakha' turns 2: Sanya Malhotra shares special 'yaadein'

Rihanna shares a sunbathing snapshot 2

Ex-Dharma man's lawyer's statement mischievous: NCB

Rihanna shares a sunbathing snapshot 2

When Raghav Juyal wore his mother's suit during lockdown

Rihanna shares a sunbathing snapshot 2

Alia Bhatt wishes B'day boy Ranbir Kapoor with red heart emoji

Rihanna shares a sunbathing snapshot 2

Lavanya Trpathi is a 'drama queen'!

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks