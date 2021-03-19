ADVERTISEMENT
Ripped jeans row: Adnan Sami's hilarious take

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Adnan Sami on Friday joined the social media discussion on the ongoing ripped jeans controversy. The singer’s take comes with a spot of humour.

Adnan tweeted a photo of a man whose belly is showing from the gap between the two buttons of his shirt. Seated behind him is a young girl wearing ripped jeans.

Sharing the photo, the singer wrote: “Since we’re so concerned about ‘everything’ regardless of whether it’s our business or not, can we also show concern for RIPPED SHIRTS please??!!! #RippedJeansTwitter #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans.”

The hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter started trending on Twitter after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat commented on women wearing ripped jeans earlier this week.

He spoke about a female co-passenger on board a flight with him once, who was wearing ripped jeans and runs an NGO. Describing her attire, the Chief Minister questioned what kind of “sanskar” (values) the woman is going to give wearing ripped jeans and showing her knees.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Urmila Matondkar, Gul Panag and Nagma have tweeted over the issue using this hashtag.

–IANS

abh/vnc

