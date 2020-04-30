WP_Header
Home Bollywood bollywood news

Rishi Kapoor no more, confirms Amitabh Bachchan

Rishi Kapoor no more, confirms Amitabh Bachchan 1
By Glamsham Editorial
Rishi Kapoor no more, confirms Amitabh Bachchan
Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan
WP_ArticleTop

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away, confirmed Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on social media. “T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!,” Amitabh tweeted on Thursday. Rishi was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well.

According to reports, the 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side. The hospitalisation had been confirmed by Rishi’s elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

WP_ArticleInline_1

Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.

WP_ArticleBottom
Previous articleA message from Rishi Kapoor’s family
Next articleDivyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Jyoti, Niti Taylor and other celebs mourn the death of Rishi Kapoor

RELATED ARTICLES

bollywood news

Rishi Kapoor : Husn ke aashiq, Alvida

V Vishal -
"Pyaar Hua, Iqraar Hua" – in Raj Kapoor’s 1955 classic SHREE 420, a cute three year old toddler walked through the rain with two other small kids, the three year old agreed as Nargis promised him chocolates if he does the scene.
Read more
bollywood news

Poonam Dhillon on Rishi Kapoor, the ‘most shining star of the Kapoor family’

Glamsham Editorial -
POONAM DHILLON and RISHI KAPOOR were a popular pair of the eighties. They starred together in around 10 films, notably Sitamgar, Yeh...
Read more
bollywood news

Rishi Kapoor’s death stuns Maharashtra leaders

Glamsham Editorial -
Maharashtra leaders were stunned at the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday, coming just a day after another stalwart Irrfan Khan passed away, the news left them in shock.
Read more
WP_Sidebar

UPDATES

Megan Thee Stallion – Savage Remix Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out Megan Thee Stallion - Savage Remix Song Lyrics featuring Beyonce
Read more

Peaky Blinders Theme Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out Peaky Blinders Theme song lyrics
Read more

Rishi Kapoor : Husn ke aashiq, Alvida

bollywood news V Vishal -
"Pyaar Hua, Iqraar Hua" – in Raj Kapoor’s 1955 classic SHREE 420, a cute three year old toddler walked through the rain with two other small kids, the three year old agreed as Nargis promised him chocolates if he does the scene.
Read more

Scooby Doo Theme Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Scooby Doo Theme Song Lyrics
Read more

Billie Eilish – ‘​ilomilo’ song lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of '​ilomilo' by Billie Eilish
Read more
WP_CustAdSB_5
WP_CustAd_3
Glamsham.com - © 2020