Rishi Kapoor no more, confirms family

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is no more, confirmed his family on Thursday.

By Glamsham Editorial
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh
“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor : Husn ke aashiq, Alvida

“He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

“He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

“In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way,” went the statement from Kapoor’s family.

Rishi Kapoor belongs to the illustrious Kapoor family of Bollywood, widely known as first family of Hindi films. Son of late iconic actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, his uncles Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor were stars, too, as have been his brothers Randhir and Rajeev Kapoor in their time.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.

His death was first announced by colleague and Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday morning.

“T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!,” Amitabh tweeted on Thursday,” tweeted Big B.

Rishi was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well.

According to reports, the 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side.

The hospitalisation had been confirmed by Rishi’s elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.

Previous articleDivyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Jyoti, Niti Taylor and other celebs mourn the death of Rishi Kapoor
Next articleAdah Sharma: I have started cooking amid lockdown

