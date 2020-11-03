Rishina Kandhari: Women are in no competition with anyone

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Rishina Kandhari was recently seen in a female-led digital series, which she says breaks stereotypes about how women are looked at.

The series, “Girl Talk”, also starred Aarti Khetarpal, Aditi Shetty, Shweta Rohira, Harshali Zine and Iira Soni.

“The lines were powerful and broke every stereotype about how women are looked upon as. Women are in no competition with anyone, so it was amazing to speak the mind without sugar coating,” said Rishina.

Talking about “Girl Talk”, director Aneeta Patel said: “The title says it all. ‘Girl Talk’ is for all the women out there — age is no bar. These girls are independent alpha women of today who are unapologetic. It is also for the guys who are curious to know what goes on behind closed doors. The man always wants their girl to be perfect in every possible way.”

Aneeta shared she had a wonderful time working with the all-female cast. “The girls were a delight to work with, they were in sync with my vision for ‘Girl Talk’ which made us all deliver our best. They are pretty but have more to them than just that,” she said.

–IANS

nn/vnc