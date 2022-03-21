- Advertisement -
Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia begin shoot for Shaad Ali’s ‘Mister Mummy’

Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia begin filming for Shaad Ali's 'Mister Mummy' in England for producers Bhushan Kumar & Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd

By Glamsham Editorial
Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia begin shoot for Shaad Ali's 'Mister Mummy'
Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh with Shaad Ali for Mister Mummy
Bhushan Kumar & Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd are all set to take you on a roller coaster ride with ‘Mister Mummy’ starring Husband-wife duo Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh and directed by Shaad Ali.

The comedy-drama revolves around the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children and the bumpy comic ride filled with drama, revelations and realizations when destiny brings a twist to these childhood sweethearts’ lives.

‘Mister Mummy’ goes on floors today as Riteish & Genelia start filming the schedule in England. Expected to be shot at several popular locations in the country, ‘Mister Mummy’ will be entirely shot in a start to finish schedule.

‘Expect’ the unexpected from this ‘labour’ of love, Mister Mummy!

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Present a T-Series Films and Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd production titled Mister Mummy. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaad Ali & Siva Ananth.

