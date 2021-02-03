ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh celebrate their eighth anniversary today.

By Glamsham Editorial
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh celebrate their eighth anniversary today. Riteish and Genelia hosted a house party on Saturday, which was attended by the couple’s close friends Kanchi Kaul, Shabir Ahluwalia, Ashish Chowdhry and Samita Bangargi.

The actors have shared crazy dance videos from the party on social media, which show how much fun they had at the get-together.

Riteish and Genelia, who met on the sets of their first film ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’, tied the knot on February 3, 2012. The two had their first child, a son named Riaan, in November 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born in June 2016.

On work front, Riteish was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. He will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey.

Check out the video below.

