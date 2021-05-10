Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Riteish Deshmukh gets vaccinated

Riteish Deshmukh shared on Monday that he has taken the Covid-19 vaccine, along with a picture

By Glamsham Bureau
Riteish Deshmukh gets vaccinated
Riteish Deshmukh gets vaccinated
Adv.

Riteish Deshmukh shared on Monday that he has taken the Covid-19 vaccine, along with a picture he posted on Instagram. In the picture, the actor is seen getting the vaccine shot as he sits flashing a thumbs-up gesture. Riteish turned out casually in a black T-shirt and jeans for the vaccination, with a face mask.

“Get Vaccinated !!! Let’s fight this monster together…. #vaccinationdone #vaccination,” he wrote as caption.

Riteish was last seen in “Baaghi 3”, directed by Ahmed Khan. He recently shared a picture, where he turned hairstylist for his injured wife Genelia. The actress had her left hand plastered.

Adv.
Previous articleVivaan Shah: I just had a blast speaking in Mumbaiya
Next articleBattled depression, anxiety after wrist injury at 2008 Olympics: Sania
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates