Riteish Deshmukh gets vaccinated

Riteish Deshmukh shared on Monday that he has taken the Covid-19 vaccine, along with a picture he posted on Instagram. In the picture, the actor is seen getting the vaccine shot as he sits flashing a thumbs-up gesture. Riteish turned out casually in a black T-shirt and jeans for the vaccination, with a face mask.

“Get Vaccinated !!! Let’s fight this monster together…. #vaccinationdone #vaccination,” he wrote as caption.

Riteish was last seen in “Baaghi 3”, directed by Ahmed Khan. He recently shared a picture, where he turned hairstylist for his injured wife Genelia. The actress had her left hand plastered.