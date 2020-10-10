Riteish Deshmukh reacts to Rajasthan priest murder

Advtg.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Saturday reacted with shock to the gut-wrenching incident of a temple priest being burnt alive in Rajasthan.

Riteish tweeted from his verified account, “A Temple Priest was burnt alive in Rajasthan, over a land dispute.. it’s sad and shocking, what kind of a barbaric world are we becoming ? Hope the perpetrators of this horrific crime are caught soon and brought to justice. Condolences to the grieving family.”

The priest Babulal Vaishnav was allegedly burnt alive by the land mafia in Rajasthan’s Bukna village. Thousands of people gathered in the village on Saturday to protest against the brutal murder, as the victim’s family refused to perform the last rites, seeking action and financial assistance. –ians/abh/vnc

