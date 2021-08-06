Riteish Deshmukh tries one of his toughest acts on TV

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to appear as the special guest in a comedy show on television together with his wife Genelia Deshmukh.

Riteish and Genelia will be seen as special guests in “Zee Comedy Show”.

In an upcoming episode of the show, Riteish will be sitting on top of an inflated dinosaur costume during a hilarious act with comedian Siddharth Sagar.

The actor will also be seen trying a dance performance together with Siddharth on a sloped set of the show.

Sharing his experience from the shoot, Riteish said: “I had a wonderful time in ‘Zee Comedy Show’. All the artistes made us laugh and I must say that the kind of things they are doing on this show is much harder than doing films and I wish them all the best.

“The sloped act was one of the toughest acts that I saw, and they aced it. It was outstanding. All the writers, artistes and the whole crew are working hard, and they deserve an applause. I gave the sloped set a try too and it was a fun experience,” he added.

“Zee Comedy Show” airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

abh/arm