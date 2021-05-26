Adv.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Wednesday shared a post in memory of his father, the late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh, on the occasion of the latter’s 76th birth anniversary. Riteish’s wife Genelia shared a post, too.

“Remembering you is easy. I do it everyday, missing you is a heartache that never goes away. Happy Birthday PAPPA!!! Miss you every day. #VilasraoDeshmukh76,” he wrote along with a throwback picture on Instagram featuring him with his father and brother.

The actor also posted his father’s image as display picture on his social media handles on Wednesday.

Adv.

Riteish’s wife Genelia wrote a long Instagram post along with a picture from her wedding, where she gets a warm hug from the Late Vilasrao Deshmukh.

“Dearest Pappa, Most often when a daughter-in-law comes into her in-laws house, she fears not being accepted as one of the family members.. You made sure I believe that family doesn’t only mean being related by blood, it is a relationship which is so pure and so blessed and so wanted.. I want to be part of your inheritance Pappa – of your patience, of your warmth, of unconditional love to one and all.. This Hug is not one of Just a Father-in-Law, it is one of a Dad and more so because I see my Dad in the background being secure that he has sent his daughter to the best family ever. You are such a Big Deal Pappa and I don’t even think you know it, I hear it everyday from strangers who send me blessings because you have touched their lives in more ways than I can understand. Happy Birthday Pappa. We Miss You,” Genelia wrote.

Vilasrao Deshmukh was twice the chief minister of Maharashtra. He passed away in August 2012, due to multiple organ failure.