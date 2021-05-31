Ritesh Sidhwani sets up a vaccination drive for PGI members

Adv.

Film producer Ritesh Siddhwani has taken upon him the responsibility to vaccinate all members of the Producers Guild of India, members of his staff, his neighborhood and help vaccinate the underprivileged section of the society.

Ritesh’s effort has been tremendous in getting a large chunk of the industry and his own industry vaccinated.

Siddhwani has tied up with Bhaktivendata Hospital in Mira Road to help him execute his mission to help industry and society. It is learnt that Siddhwani also helped in acquiring 15000 doses of the vaccine in the Month of May.

Adv.

Ritesh Siddhwani is contributing an extra amount of money so that “we can go out and vaccinate people in the rural areas free of cost.”

Bhaktivedanta wasn’t even listed in SERUM’s list, but Ritesh spotted the opportunity and got the entire process executed at the earliest.