Ritu Chauhan plays a positive character for the first time in 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri'

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Ritu Chauhan whose last show was ‘Piya Albelaa’ has now entered ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’.

She is playing ‘Jogi’s (played by Adhvik Mahajan) sister ‘Jassi’ who returns from abroad back to her family. Ritu says this role is special for her as she is getting to play a positive character for the first time on-screen.

“I am really happy to be a part of ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’. What makes this show all the more special is that in a span of a decade plus of my career, this is the first time I will be playing an out and out positive character. I am thankful to the makers who thought of experimenting with me for this character”, she says.

Ask her where artistes deliberately wish for positive roles, why she would not opt for one, she says: “I have done a lot of negative and grey shades in my TV career. Over the years there is a comfort level I share playing those roles. Moreover I feel that negative or grey characters are much more expressive than positive roles. As an artiste I get to play a variety of shades, expressions, and emotions as well. With this show I want to experience the positive side. I have started shooting for the same and I am thoroughly enjoying it as well”.

Talking about her character, Ritu says: “‘Jassi’ is an NRI who has returned to her homeland. Though she stayed abroad, she has always valued and respected Indian culture and rituals. She wears clothes which are very homely and she likes to lead a simple and plain life. She is very soft spoken, extremely well mannered which also makes her very likeable in the family. However due to the couple going through hard times, the family is in stress so she does not get the welcome from the family as she had expected.”

‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’ airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

