Ritviz, Nucleya in first collab for 'Baaraat', NFT marketplace

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Musicians Ritviz and Nucleya have come together for the first time to collaborate for the album ‘Baaraat’ as they released their first single ‘Sathi’.

Also, on August 15 they will launch an NFT drop on WazirX.

Their collaborative album ‘Baaraat’ is an amalgamation of styles and emotions coming together to tell one slightly quirky and unusual but charming love story. The eight-track album’s new single ‘Sathi’ is about missing someone. Every track in this album is a chapter in a story and ‘Sathi’ is what happens at the beginning of a relationship.

“The way music is consumed has changed so much over the years and it’s imperative for us as artists to stay ahead of the curve by developing new and exciting ways for us to engage with our audiences,” Nucleya said.

He continued, “NFTs are a disruptive way for artists to put themselves out there and build on relationships with their fans, and how artists use this new medium will definitely be exciting to watch.”

Ritviz and Nucleya are the first musicians in India to get involved with NFTs. Ritviz said, “Right now we’re in a new renaissance as NFTs are putting value and attention back into art and music.”

He added, “We wanted to create a different experience for the audience with our music. Each one of these bundles is a unique NFT with the most incredible art you’ve ever seen. There’s a lot of hope in what they can bring to the wider music community in time.”

Interestingly, Ritviz and Nucleya will be the first creators to auction their digital token on WazirX NFT Marketplace which is being launched as a new feature on August 15 as well.

Starting August 15 and for the next seven consecutive Sundays, Ritviz and Nucleya will release over 60 NFTs on the NFT marketplace WazirX.

To be dropped as bundles on Sundays between August 15 and October 3, the NFTs include a mix of iconic photographs, artworks that embody different phases of their careers, personal artefacts like sneakers and clothing, and special, limited edition art pieces.

Even up for grabs is the opportunity to have the two artists play a house party at the house of the collector.

The auction will be a personalised experience offering attached benefits including access-all-areas passes to Ritviz and/or Nucleya shows over the next three years and also the opportunity to have the two artists play a house party at the house of the collector.

While ‘desi’ bass producer and DJ Nucleya disrupted the electronic dance music scene in India with his unique, ‘desi’ twist to the genre, popstar Ritviz who is the most streamed Indian indie artist has redefined storytelling and created a new musical language through his songs and videos.

Commenting on collaborating with Ritviz and Nucleya to launch their new feature, Sandesh Suvarna, VP, WazirX NFT Marketplace said: “The auction feature is going to be a game-changer for NFT enthusiasts, and we’re excited to announce this by dropping exclusive artwork by India’s leading artists, Ritviz and Nucleya.”

Elaborating on the process, he continued, “As part of this model, sellers or creators allot a minimum bidding price and an auction end date to their artwork. All the subsequent bids need to exceed by a minimum 100 WRX or 10 per cent higher than the original cost, and whoever places the highest bid, wins the auction. This will create a terrific opportunity for both creators and collectors to drive value for the digital collectible.”

–IANS

eka/kr