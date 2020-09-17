Home Bollywood News

RJD leader Arun Yadav: Sushant wasn’t a Rajput

By Glamsham Editorial

RJD legislator Arun Yadav has stirred up a new controversy about the caste origins of Sushant Singh Rajput. Yadav says Sushant wasn’t a Rajput by caste and that any descendent of Maharana Pratap won’t die by hanging himself.

Yadav’s remark has political implications in the context of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Opposition leaders say members of the RJD are habitual offenders in making such controversial statements.

Arun Yadav, RJD MLA from Saharsa, said Rajputs are known to fight till their last breath like Maharana Pratap and do not give up on life the way Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly did.

Advtg.

“We are sad that he died but I am afraid that he wasn’t a Rajput,” Yadav said.

Following his statement, the BJP quickly pounced on it saying the RJD is known for doing politics of caste.

“We want Tejashwi Yadav to clarify his stand on Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangna Ranaut,” Anand said.

Advtg.

Neeraj Kumar, information and public relations minister of Bihar and a prominent JDU leader, also said: “Such statements display the complete bankruptcy of a party. Their education was done at Charwaha Vidyalaya (school for shepherds). You cannot expect much from them. Sushant Singh Rajput doesn’t belong to one caste or community alone. He was a son of Bihar.”

However, RJD spokesman Mritunjay Tiwari said Arun Yadav has made the statement in his personal capacity and the party has nothing to do with it.

“Our leader Tejashwi Yadav is one of those leaders who have been demanding justice for Sushant Singh and his family since day one of the tragic incident. He had demanded a CBI inquiry in the early stages of the investigation,” Tiwari said. –IANS/ajk/ash

Advtg.
Previous articleNagma: B’wood drug story a diversion from SSR death case
Next articleNagarjuna-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 4 sets record in premiere episode

Related Articles

News

Sushant case: Forensic re-examination hints at discrepancies

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The 'medico legal opinion' of forensic experts, which holds the key to unravelling the mystery shrouding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant...
Read more
News

NCB’s B-Town round up from Monday

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Sources close to developments in the major drug expose in B Town are close to calling key producers, directors, actors, actresses and...
Read more
News

Support keeps pouring in for Urmila after Kangana’s ‘soft porn star’ jibe

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Support kept coming in for Urmila Matondkar from film as well as political circles all through Thursday, after actress Kangana Ranaut called...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Ranveer Singh in Blue star stripes round neck

Ranveer Singh urges to make ‘Indian Sign Language’ official

Glamsham Editorial - 0
India's deaf community has lauded the efforts of actor Ranveer Singh to make Indian Sign Language an official language.
Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a 'rap artiste'

Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a ‘rap artiste’

Sharbari Dutta

Fashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead

RJD leader Arun Yadav: Sushant wasn't a Rajput 1

Grammy winner Ricky Kej, National Award winner Arun Shankar Mohan team...

RJD leader Arun Yadav: Sushant wasn't a Rajput 1

Arjun Bijlani returns in a music video with ‘repeat value’

Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant case: Forensic re-examination hints at discrepancies

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks